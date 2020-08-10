Legal pressure

For many years, people have been lamenting the social evils and bad traditions in our society without this culminating in any positive change. A good leader's job does not finish simply by using rhetoric to change the behaviour of his/her subjects.One glaring example is how the rules of one dish serving and early winding up of marriages were strictly enforced by the previous government in Punjab. People will give up bad traditions when the laws are implemented in letter and spirit.

Dr Najeeb A khan

Longmeadow

USA