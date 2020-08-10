Over 3m trees planted as PM kicks off massive tree plantation campaign

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the “greatest act of charity is planting a tree” as he launched a massive tree plantation campaign in the country -- where 3.5 million trees were reportedly planted nationwide on Sunday.

He was addressing a ceremony in the country on Tiger Force Day in Islamabad. The Prime Minister congratulated his Tiger Force, civil society and the members of parliament for planting a record 3.5 million trees in a day across the country.

“Pakistan is among the most affected countries of climate change,” Khan said, urging the masses to work consistently to tackle climate change. He himself planted a sapling here at Korang Park.

The government had announced that it would observe August 9 as “Tiger Force Day” across Pakistan when over a million volunteers -- along with government -- would plant trees as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

As per the plan, around two million saplings were targeted to be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.19 million in Punjab, 300,000 in Sindh, 57,000 in AJK, 15,000 in Balochistan and 11,500 in Gilgit Baltistan.