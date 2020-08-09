NAB summons Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE: The NAB has summoned PML-N leader and formerMember National Assembly Hanif Abbasi on August 17 in a probe against him into alleged corruption in Punjab Sports Board. The NAB is also investigating Punjab Sports Board former DG Zulifqar Ghumman in this case. The NAB has directed Abbasi to appear before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB Lahore on August 17. Along with the call-up notice, the NAB has also sent a questionnaire to Abbasi comprising 20 questions. The NAB has asked Abbasi whether he had met the then Punjab chief minister in 2017 after which Project Management Unit was established in the Punjab Sports Board. The NAB has asked him why he initiated 102 projects at the same time, out of which 98 projects were not completed on time and caused huge loss to national kitty. The NAB has also asked Abbasi why he advertised posts which were cancelled. The NAB has directed him to appear before the NAB in person and answer the questionnaire.