Three more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours while another 300 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

“As many as 300 more patients of coronavirus have been detected after 10,001 samples were tested and three patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2262,”

The CM said the recent COVID-19 detection rate was 3 per cent of the tests. He added that since the start of the pandemic, 817,970 samples had been screened, which diagnosed 123,546 cases, of whom 115,415 or 93 per cent of the patients had recovered, including 450 during last 24 hours.

Shah said currently 5,869 patients are under treatment, of whom 5,489 were in home isolation, six at the isolation centres and 374 at different hospitals.

He added that 254 patients were stated to be in a critical state and 44 of them have been shifted onto ventilators.

He explained that of the 300 new cases, 201 were detected from the Karachi division, including 90 from South, 38 from East, 24 from Central, 22 from Malir, 15 from West and 12 from Korangi districts.

The chief minister added that Hyderabad had nine new cases, Thatta eight, Dadu and Badin seven each, Larkana six, Jamshoro four, Shikarpur and Sukkur three each, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad two each, and Mirpurkhas and Sanghar had one new case each.