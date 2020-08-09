Teachers demand display of seniority lists

HARIPUR: The teaching fraternity on Saturday demanded the authorities of the Education Department to ensure the display of seniority lists of all the teachers prior to the next meeting of the selection committee scheduled to be held in September.

Hafiz Sarfaraz Khan, former president All Teachers Association Haripur chapter, said that the meeting of the selection committee for promotion of teachers of the district teaching cadres in the next scales was scheduled for September 3 and the office work has already begun. He said that the data of all the teaching staff had been compiled in the district about six months back, which needed to be counter checked and revised accordingly. He claimed that the process of displaying seniority list of teachers ahead of final meeting and decision of selection committee would help save the time and resources of teachers and the officials of Education Department.