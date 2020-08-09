SCCI demands 24/7 opening of businesses

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz on Saturday said that despite clear directions of the federal government regarding the opening of businesses 24/7 and on weekends, the restrictions were not lifted in Peshawar and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was an injustice with the business community of the province.

Talking to a delegation of traders here, the SCCI chief said that businesses and commercial activities had been allowed to open round-the-clock and on weekends in Islamabad and Punjab. However, he said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was yet to issue such a notification. He demanded the provincial government to issue a notification for opening of businesses 24/7.

He said the notification was not being issued by the district administration due to unspecified reasons, which had created confusion and unrest among the traders as to whether the restrictions on opening businesses were lifted or not. The traders informed the SCCI president that they had made several contacts with the high-ups of the provincial government and apprised them about reservations of the business community. The SCCI president urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Asad Umar and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other officials concerned to allow opening of the businesses 24/7 and on weekends in Peshawar and other parts of KP.