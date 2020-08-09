close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

Boy held for displaying rifle on social media

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have arrested a teenage boy for uploading and making his photo with AK-47 rifle viral on social media.

City Police Station SHO Siddiq Shah said that the boy was spotted on the facebook, carrying an AK-47 rifle. “And the police traced and arrested him on Saturday. The AK-47 rifle was also recovered from his possession,” he added. As displaying weapons on social media was a crime, the police registered a criminal case against the boy who was later identified as Ibrahim Khan, 13, son of Khan Badshah of Muradabad village.

Latest News

More From Peshawar