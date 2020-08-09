Boy held for displaying rifle on social media

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have arrested a teenage boy for uploading and making his photo with AK-47 rifle viral on social media.

City Police Station SHO Siddiq Shah said that the boy was spotted on the facebook, carrying an AK-47 rifle. “And the police traced and arrested him on Saturday. The AK-47 rifle was also recovered from his possession,” he added. As displaying weapons on social media was a crime, the police registered a criminal case against the boy who was later identified as Ibrahim Khan, 13, son of Khan Badshah of Muradabad village.