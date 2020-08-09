Akram rings Old Trafford bell

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram’s longstanding wish has been fulfilled during the opening match of the Test series between Pakistan and England in Manchester.

The former captain desired to ring the bell at Old Trafford. On the third day of the Test he expressed his happiness at having done that and also shared a picture on social media.

Akram is with the national cricket team these days. Before the start of the third day’s play, the former captain rang the bell. He said on Twitter that he always wanted to do that.

On the other hand, sharing the video and photo of Akram on its Twitter account, Lancashire Cricket Club wrote that it was a great pleasure that Akram started the game by ringing the bell for 5 minutes in the traditional way.