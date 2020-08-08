Youth held over displaying weapons on social media

MULTAN: Kotwali police Friday arrested a youth on charges of displaying pictures of weapons on social media. The police arrested accused Amir Hamza Dogar of Dunyapur near Lodhran from Eidgah chowk for spreading terror in society by uploading weapons’ pictures on social media.

Woman drowns: A woman drowned in a canal on Friday. Begum Tariq Omer, 35, was moving along the bank of Shujabad Canal also known as Sikandri nullah, when she slipped and fell in to the canal and drowned.