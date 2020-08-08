close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Youth held over displaying weapons on social media

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

MULTAN: Kotwali police Friday arrested a youth on charges of displaying pictures of weapons on social media. The police arrested accused Amir Hamza Dogar of Dunyapur near Lodhran from Eidgah chowk for spreading terror in society by uploading weapons’ pictures on social media.

Woman drowns: A woman drowned in a canal on Friday. Begum Tariq Omer, 35, was moving along the bank of Shujabad Canal also known as Sikandri nullah, when she slipped and fell in to the canal and drowned.

Latest News

More From Peshawar