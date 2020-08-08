Arrest of killer demanded

BATTAGRAM: The relatives of a slain woman on Friday demanded the authorities to bring to justice the killer as early as possible. A man had allegedly killed his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) over a property dispute in Shingrai area of the district a few days ago. Speaking at a press conference, Fidaullah, a cousin of the deceased lady, and other relatives said that the police did not arrest the murderer despite the passage of seven days of the incident. The deceased, a mother of four, was busy in household chores when Tora, a retired schoolteacher, entered the house and allegedly opened fire, killing her on the spot. The father of the murderer was also present at the press conference and demanded the authorities concerned to take notice of delay in arrest of his son.