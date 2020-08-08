PAL unveils plan for I-Day celebrations

Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has organised a series of literary events from August 10-16 in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood will inaugurate the celebrations on August 10 at 12.20 p.m. in the PAL Conference Hall.

Sharing details at a media briefing, PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk said, literary events will be held at the PAL headquarter in Islamabad, as well as in all regional offices. As many as 228 writers from Pakistan and poets and scholars from 17 other countries will participate in 21 online events. This will be the longest literary celebration by PAL so far in connection with Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said the theme of the events is ‘Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Tashkeel, Takmeel-e-Pakistan and Ahl-e-Qalam.’ Authors, intellectuals, and poets of all Pakistani languages have been invited to participate in the celebrations.