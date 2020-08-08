‘We’ll need two months to recover from lock-down effects’

KARACHI: Pakistan volleyball team captain Aimal Khan has said that the national senior team would require two months training for recovery.

“You know for the last four to five months everything was standstill. It would be of immense importance for the federation to hold a camp for two months when the situation becomes feasible,” Aimal told ‘The News’ on Friday. “But there should be proper diet during the camp which is of great importance as the boys will be focusing on fitness,” the spiker said.

Aimal has been the most prolific spiker and was recently declared the best spiker and the second leading scorer of Thailand Volleyball League. He missed the Super Cup in Bangkok due to flight issues last month.

Aimal said that Pakistan’s players tried to maintain their fitness during the lock-down. “We all have been in contact through a WhatsApp group and all have been working on fitness,” he said.

“Fitness is the key. The basics are already in the minds of the players. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local tournaments are held regularly. But the issue is that they are of no use as actual volleyball is indoor and the federation should plan for a couple of months’ training camp and I hope players will catch rhythm,” Aimal said.

This year’s international events have been suspended. The international body (FIVB) and the Asian body (AVC) are yet to decide the calendar keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

Pakistan are progressing well in volleyball with the national team finishing seventh in the Asian Championship in Iran which enabled the country to make it to the Asian qualifying round for Olympics. However, the nation failed to field the team in the qualifiers in China early this year due to lack of resources.

Pakistan is going to reopen from Monday after a nearly five-month lock-down. Sports except those involving body contact have been allowed with SOPs. Stadia and grounds will be opened, but spectators will not be allowed.