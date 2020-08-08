PCB announces incentives for ground staff for PSL work

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) acknowledged hard work of its ground staff on Friday when it announced financial rewards for those who worked tirelessly during the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As many as 63 ground staff — in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi — will receive a 50 percent bonus on their salaries for the month of August. In addition, the board will pay Rs10,000 to five non-PCB employed daily wagers.

The PCB, it may be mentioned, hosted the entire fifth edition of the HBL PSL in Pakistan before the playoffs and final were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “The ground staff have a thankless job. Their work is of the utmost importance in smooth execution of cricket matches so it is extremely important that their work is acknowledged and they are rewarded for their efforts.

“Our ground staff were outstanding during the HBL PSL earlier this year, especially when they were confronted with adverse weather conditions. They worked with great dedication round the clock to deliver top-quality pitches and outfields, which produced some of the most exciting T20 matches,” he said.

“After a very long time, we are now looking to have all of our cricket back in the country and with the excellent work of these ground staff, I am sure our fans will be treated with top-quality cricketing action when top-flight cricket resumes in the country.”