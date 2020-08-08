UNISAME slams govt’s decision

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has expressed reservations on the government’s decision to open marriage halls and marquees from September 15, a statement said on Friday.

UNISAME termed the decision step motherly treatment, as restaurants, hotels, clubs, salons have been allowed to open on August 10, it added.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said, “We fail to understand the logic and wisdom behind delaying opening of marriage halls after September 15 when restaurants, cafes, cinemas, gyms and even hotels are all allowed to resume operations from August 10 with SOPs.

Junaid Naqi, convener of the hospitality committee, UNISAME, said marriages do not take place in Muharram and Safar, which is September and October, owing to which events will start taking place in August only in restaurants, hotels, homes, etc, and social distancing will be greatly compromised.