Saudi Arabia praised

LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has praised the Saudi Arabia government for supporting Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

In a statement here Thursday, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were knotted in relations of faith and brotherhood adding that Saudi Arabian government represented sentiments of Ummah by holding limited Hajj arrangements in wake of COVID-19 lockdown all over the world. He said that amidst the pandemic outbreak, it was being anticipated that Hajj could be postponed this year but Saudi authorities made it ensure with limited arrangements. He lauded Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue.

He said that Saudi Arabia always raised voice for Kashmir liberation and highlighted Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir at every forum in the world. He said that some conspiring elements wanted to spoil Pak-Saudi relations.