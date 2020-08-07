CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of ‘artificial’ hike in sugar, flour prices

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong indignation over artificial increase in the rates of sugar and flour and directed the administration and food department to take action against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

He also directed to improve the supply of sugar and flour along with their availability in open markets at fixed rates. Any delay in the availability of sugar and flour will not be tolerated and permission will not be granted to sell sugar and flour at exorbitant rates, he added. The CM directed Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, in a letter, to review the stocks, supply and rates of sugar and flour by visiting divisional headquarters and weekly reports be submitted to the CM Office. India given strong message on Kashmir: Buzdar

Tiger Force: Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters relating to the holding of Tiger Force Day in Punjab. The CM stated that this day will be celebrated in a befitting manner on 9 August; 520 functions will be held across the province to plant more than 1.2 million saplings. The PTI government is committed to complete the target of planting 10 billion saplings in the country by 2023 to provide a clean atmosphere to the coming generations, said Usman Buzdar. The chief minister pointed out that Pakistan had projected the core issue of Kashmir on diplomatic and political fronts and given a strong message to India that Pakistan and its 220 million people were firmly standing with their Kashmiri brethren. India, the claimant of the so-called biggest democracy in the world, has violated all democratic norms in Occupied Kashmir, he lamented. The government and people of Pakistan will continue to stand with the Kashmiris, the CM added. Usman Dar apprised the CM about the arrangements of Tiger Force Day.

floods: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the secretary irrigation that necessary steps be taken, according to the approved plan, to deal with possible floods and necessary arrangements should be given final shape immediately. The chief minister disclosed that he would visit different areas to review flood-related arrangements.

The Irrigation department should ensure taking necessary arrangements in an organised manner and implementation of flood-related SOPs be ensured, he said. Similarly, availability of human resources and necessary machinery be ensured, he added.

The CM made it clear that any negligence in the arrangements for dealing with the possible floods would not be tolerated. Organised steps should be taken for safety from financial

and human losses in areas where floods are expected.