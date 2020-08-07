Long jumper Magsi on SOA's radar

KARACHI: Thatta’s Asif Magsi, the long jumper whose videos have gone viral on social media, is also under the radar of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA).

Magsi’s two videos went viral in which he can be seen jumping over 11 bikes line-up together and carrying Pakistan flag while jumping over a water stream.

SOA secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput says that the association would be meeting him soon and would see how it could help Magsi.

Meanwhile, AFP secretary Muhammad Zafar told PPI that the federation has established contact with Magsi and would meet him soon to see what potential the boy possesses. He can be put in the national training process after he proves his mettle, he added.