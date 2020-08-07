This refers to the editorial, 'Afghanistan's future' (August 6, 2020). Trump accepting wars in the Middle East was the biggest mistake and his admission of breaching the sovereignty of independent countries and killing rulers .ISIS was created by the US.

The situation in Afghanistan, with the presence of ISIS and Taliban's hold, shall force the US to retain its troops in Afghanistan for an indefinite period. US policy revolves around its personal interest. As long as it goes according to their dictates, friendship with regional actors shall continue. For a safe exit from Afghanistan, Pakistan's role cannot be underestimated. Trump's effort to appease all factions to win elections may prove to be counter-productive.

Lt Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi