Police system reformed: IGP

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi said here on Thursday that it was high caliber professionalism and determination of the provincial police force that they are emerging victorious from various challenges.

Talking to media persons and addressing a function at Police Training School Shahmansoor, he said the police system had been reformed and the result-oriented changes had enabled the police force to work according to the new environment. Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mardan Range, Sher Akbar Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid and other officials, and DSPs of all four tehsils were also present. The DIG and DPO briefed the IGP on the prevailing security situation in the district, precautionary measures on coronavirus and the role played by the district police after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the area while guarding the internal and external routes and ensuring the lockdown and smart lockdown.

The IGP said the police had rendered numerous sacrifices for the motherland and those who fought for country and masses would be remembered forever. “The families of Shuhada would be fully assisted,” he said. Earlier, the IGP placed a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Shahmansoor and prayed for the departed souls of those who had laid down their lives during the peak period of war on terror.

The IGP also visited different sections of the training school and met the trainees belonging to the newly merged Mohmand district. He lauded imparting of modern training to them and their enthusiasm.