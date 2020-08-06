LHC rejects Akash’s plea to stop medical examination

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday has rejected application of Akash also known Asma Bibi in which he requested to stop medical examination to check his/her gender.

The court has showed a strong displeasure against Akash he/she was underground not appearing in court. The accused Akash also known Asma Bibi has filed another application in court in which he requested to dispose of this case because he/she has divorced Neha.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the LHC Rawalpindi Bench has issued non-bail able arrest warrant for Akash and directed police to arrest the accused at any cost. The court also ordered to present Neha the wife of Akash next hearing. The court has warned police to present both husband and wife otherwise strict action will be taken against higher police officials. The court has adjourned further hearing of case till August 7, 2020.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz has declared that this issue is suspicious. The signatures of Akash also known Asma Bibi on all documents submitted in court are different. The accused is neither appearing in court nor ready for gender test. The court has directed SHO Garden Town Lahore and SHO Taxila to personally appear in court.

Ali Haider, the lawyer of Akash, has told the court that his client was sick therefore he could not appear. Secondly, my client has divorced his/her wife Neha and requesting to dispose of this case, the lawyer said.

Assistant Advocate General (ADG) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman told the court that Akash was present in kutchery on August 4 but he did not appear in court.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul has showed strong anger against the lawyer of Akash and said, “We are living in an Islamic state rather in America. Some people wanted to make it America where boys marrying with boys and girls marrying with girls. Parents should show their responsibility but their silence damaging social sector of this country.

A girl impersonating as a boy married to another girl in Rawalpindi. Asma Bibi married to her friend Neha and by tempering her name in CNIC and changed her name from Asma Bibi to Akash and got married in the court.

The father of bride girl, Neha, finding the reality filed writ in the Rawalpindi court and the court summoned both the girls on 15th July. Asma being impersonating as Akash also got registered Nikkah in Ward No 10 of Cantonment Board Rawalpindi. Both the girls are residents of Taxila.

The court issuing orders to both the girls and SHO Taxila Police Station summoned in the court on 15th July, 2020. Father of Neha in his petition contended that it is anti-Islamic Sharia and being Muslim, our Sharia doesn't allow any such marriage of girl to girl.

The counsel of the petitioner in his appeal before the court also contended that any such issue has not been witnessed regarding marriage of girl to girl.