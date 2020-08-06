Russian fighter jet intercepts US reconnaissance planes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to chase away two US reconnaissance planes that approached the Russian border over the Black Sea on Wednesday, news agencies cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying. TASS news agency cited the defence ministry as saying the Su-27 had intercepted the RC-135 and Poseidon planes. Interfax news agency said the two planes had subsequently turned away from the border.