Education boards to have facilitation centres

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has announced establishment of students’ facilitation centres in different educational boards of the province to provide necessary educational services under one roof.

He announced this while inspecting the newly-established students’ facilitation centre at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Wednesday. The minister termed it an important initiative to facilitate the general public.

BISE Lahore Chairman Riaz Ahmad Hashmi briefed the minister about the salient features of the centre. He maintained that this was an important IT-based educational facility for the general public, students as well as educational institutions of Lahore division to get the needful done under one roof.