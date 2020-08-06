Reorganising?

This refers to the news story, 'Government's agenda of reorganizing the government' (Aug 5, 2020). With the economy in depression due to mismanagement by the present government, the Covid-19 pandemic still not over, business in semi-lockdown position, frequent reshuffle of cabinet and bureaucracy, the government now wants to reorganize working of every department of the government.

This is like a bad worker quarreling with his tools. It will upset the working of the affected departments and lead to great chaos. There is no likely benefit to the public like better health facilities or education. Nevertheless, it is doubtful if it will be possible for the government to handle all changes in one go. It is doubtful if the proposed reorganization plan has been examined/evaluated by independent experts and stakeholders. It is suggested that the proposed reorganization plan may first be made public for open discussion by the public as well as experts.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad