AJK PM seeks UNSC permanent members’ intervention in IOJ&K

MIRPUR/ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday appealed to the permanent members of United Nations Security Council to prevail upon India to stop changing the demography of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and its atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq, in his message in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today (Wednesday), said the clouds of war were hovering over the region as the Indian government’s intransigent attitude had disturbed the peace of the entire region. Liberation of the IOJK, he said, was a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people and they would continue their struggle till the achievement of the goal of liberation against all odds.

Meanwhile, the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Indian siege of IOJ&K won’t conquer the aspirations of the people of the bleeding valley and urged the world community to use its leverage on the apartheid state of India to end the one year long siege and give access to international human rights monitors in the occupied territory.

HELD SRINAGAR: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference called for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and said that further delay may aggravate the security and political situations in the South Asian region, foreign media reported.

“We at the APHC have always wanted a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the will and aspirations of all the people of J&K. We stand firm and committed on this demand,” it said in a statement here.

He urged both India and Pakistan to resume dialogue at the earliest and seek a permanent and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue “as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, by including them as the main stakeholders". It asserted that the people of the erstwhile state “are bearing the brunt of the conflict for the past 73 years and living in hellish conditions.”

Earlier, former Indian government interlocutor Mohammad Mukhtar Ansari (MM Ansari) has said that India’s last year's decision to annex Jammu and Kashmir was tantamount to breaching a sacred trust and understanding between the two sovereign states.

In an exclusive conversation with Anadolu Agency a year after Indian government’s last year August 5 decisions, he said while the constitutional provision was rescinded to ensure faster development and containing militancy, the objectives have not been realised. He called on the urgent opening of tripartite talks between India, Pakistan, and China to resolve contentious issues and finalise their boundaries.