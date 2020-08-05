Student wins laurels for UAF

FAISALABAD: A female student of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Tuesday bagged the first position in All Pakistan Online Quiz Competition 2020.

UAF Veterinary Sciences student Mubashrah Mehmood win the quiz contest on the topic of theriogenology out of 376 students who were from across the country.

The contest was arranged by an NGO.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf congratulated the student and expressed hope that she will excel in her field further.

He said the varsity is making all-out efforts to sharpen the God-gifted qualities of the students.

He maintained all possible measures are underway to ensure quality education at the campus at par with the international standards.

MECHANICAL WASHING OPERATION: Under the arrangements of Faisalabad Waste Management Company, mechanical washing operation of roads has started after the completion of Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inaugurated the operation outside crescent ground.

CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, AC Sadar Umar Mawbool, GM Operation Ammad Gill and others officers of FWMC were also present.

On the occasion, the DC said stains of blood of sacrificial animals and other waste would be washed by using the different chemicals.

He congratulated FWMC for successful cleanliness operation during Eid days.

He said rewards would also be given to waste workers.

The CEO informed that washing operation would be completed within two days under a phase programme. Meanwhile a Flag March was also conducted under FWMC and more than 50 vehicles participated in the march that passed around the city. The CEO thanked the DC and said under his leadership a big task of cleanliness operation on Eid was succeeded and FWMC would continue its services with commitment.