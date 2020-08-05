More businesses to open under SOPs: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:A delegation of traders and industrialists led by LCCI President Sheikh Irfan Iqbal met with the chief minister and discussed the problems being faced by the business community. The CM assured them of solving their problems on a priority basis and reiterated the government was business-friendly and urgent steps would be taken for the solution of their problems. He maintained that lockdown was imposed before Eid in the larger public interest and ended three days earlier. More businesses will be unlocked under SOPs to boost economic activities but the businesses included in the negative list will, so far, remain closed, he added.

The CM explained that all the decisions would be made in consultation with the stakeholders adding that test-run of the Orange Line Metro Train has been completed and the government wanted to operate it early. Work on every public interest project will be continued, though, the past government stopped work on different public welfare projects in their tenure.

POLICE MARTYRS: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the police martyrs monument at Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha for the police martyrs. He also laid a wreath at the monument and paid tributes to the great sacrifices rendered by police martyrs while protecting the people. Police Martyrs Day commemorates the great sacrifices of the brave sons.

HOARDERS: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to run an effective campaign against artificial price hike and hoarding by activating price control committees at the district level.

In a circular to provincial minister and head of price control task force Aslam Iqbal and chief secretary, the CM directed that the price control committees be activated and provision of essential items be ensured at fixed rates.

YOUM-E-ISTEHSAL: The chief minister has said that one year has passed to illegal lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) but the miseries of the enslaved Kashmiris have not been lessened.

URBAN FLOODING: The chief minister has directed to take prior steps to counter the possibility of urban flooding due to possible rains in the current week and directed the secretaries of housing and LG departments.

artists: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited 16th Annual Young Artists exhibition at Alhamra, titled 'Resilience', on Eid. He appreciated the young talent, including 300 female artists and rest from all over Pakistan.