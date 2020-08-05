TNFJ expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of the Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that Kashmir issue was created by British colonial powers, says a press release.

India lives in fool’s paradise if she thinks that she can devour Kashmir through revoking Article 370 and 35A. He said Kashmir is ours and we will take it over from them come what may. He advised the oppressed Kashmiris not to expect anything from the United Nations or the Muslim rulers but continue their brave struggle as ultimate victory will be that of the oppressed. He lamented that the United Nations is continuously playing the hippocratic game with the oppressed people of Kashmir. He said United Nations is keeping her eyes closed from the Freedom Movement of Kashmiris for the last 73 years.