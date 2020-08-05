UK urges firms to stockpile medicines

LONDON: The UK government has urged medicine suppliers to build up stockpiles to prepare for possible border disruptions when Britain severs ties with the European Union at the end of the year.

In a letter published late on Monday, the health ministry set out how firms could prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31 and the introduction of new customs controls.

"We recognise that global supply chains are under significant pressure, exacerbated by recent events with Covid-19," the ministry’s chief commercial officer, Steve Oldfield, wrote.

"However, we encourage companies to make stockpiling a key part of contingency plans, and ask industry, where possible, to stockpile to a target level of six weeks’ total stock on UK soil." Britons voted to leave the EU in a June 2016 referendum and after years of political debate in London, the country formally ended its 47-year membership on January 31.