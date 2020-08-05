Bajwa discusses security issues with serving, retired officers

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met senior serving and retired military officers at Corps Headquarters Lahore on Tuesday and discussed with them security and other professional matters.

“The COAS had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities,” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the statement, the Army chief was given multifarious suggestions by the participants who thanked him for the candid discussion. The meeting participants included Gen (retd) Jehangir Karamat, Gen (retd) Ahsan Saleem Hayat, Gen (retd) Tariq Majid, Gen (retd) Rashad Mahmood and Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif.Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan, Commander Lahore Corps.