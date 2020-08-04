PML-Q vows to stand by Buzdar

LAHORE: The PML-Q leadership has stressed that any adventurism in Punjab would be counterproductive. The PML-Q senior leadership, in a meeting chaired by party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday, expressed confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and held the view that any move against the CM Punjab by the PTI top brass could seriously harm the government and the political atmosphere as the province couldn't afford politicalinstability. The meeting discussed the current political situation of the country and issues concerning the coalition in Punjab and the Centre. Main participants of the meeting included Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvaiz Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Ch Moonis Elahi, Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Hussain. Ch Shafay Hussain, elder son of Ch Shujaat Hussain, also attended the meeting. Ch Shujaat Hussain took his party stalwarts into confidence over core issues related to the party.

Sources revealed that the party leadership expressed confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and vowed to stand by him as the country and province need political stability. The sources said Ch Pervaiz Elahi while responding to rumours that he could replace Buzdar responded with “No”. “We have to save the setup, political instability is not advisable at this juncture,” a source quoted Pervaiz Elahi as saying.

The PML-Q leadership held the view that the Centre must not make any move against the CM Punjab that could bring disorder in the province. During the meeting, it was decided that after MNAs, MPAs and the party senior leadership would also be consulted on political matters and after formulating a strategy in consultation with the senior leadership, important decisions will shortly be taken.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema took party leaders into confidence regarding important matters whereas MNAs Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Hussain Elahi put forth suggestions before the party leadership on important matters.

This is noteworthy that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister, in a TV interview on Monday, stated that Senator Pervaiz Rasheed should have resigned from the parliament if he wasn't willing to vote for the Army Act. This statement by a top PML-N stalwart has exposed internal differences in PML-N and given rise to many speculations regarding PML-N's stance and relationship towards establishment in the upcoming days which could change the political dynamics in the country.

The meeting discussed the ongoing political stir in the country. This is pertinent to mention here that the PML-Q still stands as the major coalition partner of the PTI in Punjab and the Centre. With the support of its 10 MPAs in Punjab, the PTI government has attained the simple majority and in case the PML-Q withdraws its support, it would become hard for the PTI to save its government in Punjab. The PML-Q, however, seems comfortable with Usman Buzdar as CM and sources stated that a meeting is likely between Pervaiz Elahi and Usman Buzdar in which both leaders would discuss issues related to the coalition.