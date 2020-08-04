close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
August 4, 2020

Water filtration plant installed

Peshawar

August 4, 2020

WANA: A drinking water filtration plant has been installed at Manjhikhel area of South Waziristan district to provide clean drinking water to citizens. The project has been completed with the cooperation of the FC Headquarters. Tank Deputy Commissioner Kabir Khan Afridi, Commanding Officer 24 Sindh Regiment and local journalists were present at the ceremony arranged to mark the inauguration. Residents praised FC Headquarters South and the Sector Commander for the facility. Meanwhile, Headquarters FC along with the Khattak Scouts distributed ration, Eid gifts, watches and other essentials among the children in different areas of Tank.

