Two women, as many men killed for ‘honour’ in Ibrahim Hyderi, Malir City

Two women and as many men were killed in two incidents of honour killings in parts of Karachi during the last week. Two minor boys were also wounded in one of the incidents.

Police said that in both the incidents, brothers of the murdered women were the perpetrators. Police have also arrested one of the suspects. The bodies of a woman and a man were found from a house located in Ilyas Goth in Korangi within the jurisdiction of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station on the first day of Eidul Azha. Responding to the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The woman’s two minor children identified as four-year-old Najam and five-year-old Shahzad were also wounded in the incident who are under treatment at a hospital. Quoting the initial investigations, police said the deceased woman’s brother, Qaim Khan, was behind the incident who entered his sister’s house and opened indiscriminate fire there, killing his sister and her alleged male friend on the spot and leaving his nephews injured.

Police said the brother targeted his sister in the name of honour and he managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered and further investigations was under way.

Also on the first day of Eidul Azha, the bodies of a man and a woman were found from a house within the limits of the Malir City police station. Police said the man was a relative of the woman.

According to police, the woman’s brother Waqib was behind the incident. After the woman’s father approached police, a case was registered against the suspect and he was arrested during a raid in the Jauharabad area within the limits of the Malir City police station.

The bodies were shifted to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. Police said the bodies were around two days old when they were found. Police said the arrested suspect was a resident of Ghazi Goth in Manghopir and he killed his sister and the man in the name of honour. The suspect had also confessed to his crime, police added.

They also claimed to have recovered a knife used in the killing, which the suspect had bought from the Bakra Piri area in Malir. The suspect also told police that he was accompanied by a companion at the time of the incident, and after killing the victims, they escaped while locking the door from outside. Police said the deceased man and woman had started living in the Malir City area a couple of days before their murders.