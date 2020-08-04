Man shot dead by brother over property

LAHORE:A man was shot dead by his younger brother on the second day of Eid in Kahna area, following a property issue.

The accused identified as Liaqat shot and wounded his elder brother Naimat over a property issue and escaped. The injured was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The body was shifted to morgue.

Bodies: Police handed over the bodies of a man and his son who were shot dead on Kala Khatai Road on Chand Raat to the family after autopsy in wee hours of Saturday. The victims identified as Tariq, 45, and his son Mujtaba, 19, had been gunned down by Allah Ditta, who happened to be an elder brother of the victim Tariq. The accused had killed his brother and nephew over a property dispute.

SHO rewarded: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan gave way cash prize and an appreciation certificate to the Kahna SHO for arresting three robbers timely and recovering the looted cash Rs 15 lakh. He also appreciated the SP Model Town on good supervision and gave him cash prize. The victim, Mudassar, also appreciated the police.

Delegation: A delegation of licence holders of Muharram processions called on the DIG Operations Lahore here on Monday.

DIG Ashfaq Khan asked the members of the delegation to pay their key role in implementing the coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit. He directed the SP Security and SP City to inspect the routes of processions and prepare a detailed report on security measures.

security: Security of churches remained tightened on the second day of Eid. On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, all SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at churches. Police officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive churches. Police checked vehicles including suspicious persons at Entry and Exit points of the city.