Academic staff to stage sit in against HEC

Islamabad:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations has demanded removal of Chairperson, Higher Education Commission, and announced a protest in front of HEC on Aug 24.

Representatives from provincial chapters and Academic Staff Associations from various universities of Pakistan attended the meeting with Dr Sohail Yousaf in the chair. In a statement, FAPUASA strongly condemned the HEC chief and his ‘incompetent team’ for launching policies damaging higher education sector. The Federation urged the government to replace incumbent Dr Tariq Banuri with a competent person to resolve the issues of faculty and further save the higher education sector in Pakistan.

The Federation also announced a protest in front of HEC, on Aug 24 in which the faculty members from all over Pakistan would participate and vowed that struggle will continue until the legitimate demands of faculty are fulfilled.