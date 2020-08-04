Lebanon FM resigns over slow reforms

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s foreign minister Nassif Hitti resigned on Monday in protest at the government’s mishandling of a spiralling economic crisis, warning that if there is no will to reform "the ship will sink".

"I have decided to resign today as foreign minister," Hitti said in a statement, charging that the government had shown no will to initiate changes demanded by the International Monetary Fund.

"I participated in the government under the logic of serving one boss, which is Lebanon," the 67-year-old veteran diplomat added. "But I found that in my country there are many bosses and contradictory interests.