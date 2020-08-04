State Bank announces office timings

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reverted to normal office timings after Eid-ul-Azha holidays, a statement said on Monday.

Effective from August 3, working hours for banks are from 9:00am to 5:30pm from Monday to Thursday with prayer / lunch break from 1:30pm to 2:15pm. On Friday, business hours are from 9:00am to 6:00pm with prayer / lunch break from 1:00pm to 2:30pm, it added.