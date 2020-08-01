Kashmir Siege Day to be observed on Aug 5

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Siege Day) would be observed on August 5 across the province against Indian aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A rally will be staged from Chief Minister’s Office to Governor's House in which the chief minister, parliamentarians, PTI leaders and important personalities would participate while other rallies and functions would also be held at divisional level with observance of corona SOPs. The participants would record their peaceful agitation against Indian aggression while wearing black ribbons.

The chief minister regretted that oppressed Kashmiris were forced to live under Indian oppression as 12 months had passed military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir.