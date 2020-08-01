Valuables taken away

LAHORE:Robbers continued their spree in the City on Friday and deprived citizens of their valuables and vehicles worth millions of rupees in separate incidents.

Three robbers stormed into the house of one Mohsin in the Kahna area and deprived him of Rs535,000; snatched Rs410,000 from one Anwer at Batapur. In other incidents, robbers deprived a man named Farooq of Rs290,000 at Sabzazar, looted Rs200,000 from a man named Sultan at Shadman, Rs160,000 from Waseem at Millat Park, Rs55,000 from Faisal at Masti Gate, and Rs1,500 from Zubair at Naulakha. Besides, vehicles were stolen from the area of Satukatla, Millat Park, Township, Shalimar and Ravi Road.