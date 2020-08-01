Opp urged to prefer national interest

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government would not step back from transparent accountability. The opposition should support the legislation that is in the interest of Pakistan.

He urged the general public to follow the government SOPs on Eidul Azha. Talking to Halal-e-Ahmar Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq in the Governor’s House on Friday, the governor maintained that the opposition parties were only worried about themselves. They should think about the national interest rather than personal interest. They should not be egoistic and should support the legislation that was in the interest of the country, he added. He said that the approval of two bills by parliament about FATF was a historic step. He said that 220 million people of Pakistan were supporting the Pakistan army and other security forces against terrorism. He said that Pakistan had given great sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism from the country.

Expressing his resolve to eliminate terrorism and its facilitators, he said that the country would be made a cradle of peace and would be moved forward on the road to economic progress. Wishing Eid greetings to all Muslims, he said Eid was being celebrated with simplicity because of the pandemic. The steps taken by the government, including smart lockdown had successfully curbed the COVID-19 spread in the country but still implementation of SOPs was required to defeat it.

Halal-e-Ahmar Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq apprised the governor of the measures taken to provide relief to those who had lost means of livelihood because of the pandemic. He said that ration had been distributed among deserving families who were affected by the pandemic. He reiterated that provision of relief to the distressed families would be continued.