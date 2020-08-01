RWMC to remove 9,000 tons waste on Eidul Azha

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Waste Management Company will remove around 9000 tons waste in all tehsils areas of the district to keep the areas clean during Eidul Azha. “The Company has finalised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha to get rid of entrails and offals of the slaughtered animals.

All available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task," Managing Director Waste Management Manzoor Tarrar told media here Friday. Around 3,557 sanitary workers have been deployed during the drive, adding special honorarium would be given to them.