Police finalise foolproof security for Eid

GUJRANWALA: Regional police Thursday finalised foolproof security plan for citizens on Eidul Azha.

Talking to police officers, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riaz Nazir Garrah said some 5,230 police officers and officials will be deployed for the security of Eidgahs, mosques and other important religious places. He said elite force teams will patrol main roads round-the-clock.

The RPO said protection of lives and properties of citizens is basic duty of police and no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the region.

He said citizens will be provided full security while offering the Eid prayer, 713 CCTV cameras and 19 walk through gates will be installed at the important places.

He further said police teams will also take action against one wheeling and traffic regulations violators will be dealt with iron hands.

The RPO also directed the City Police Officer (CPO) to devise a comprehensive traffic plan during Eid days.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD: A youth was gunned down over a minor issue here in Nowshera Virkan on Thursday.

Reportedly, Falak Sher exchanged harsh words with accused Babar Sharif at noon, and at night Babar Sharif and Bilawal Sharif opened fire at Falak Sher, leaving him dead on the spot.

16 PRISONERS RELEASED: District and Sessions Judge Asif Bashir Thursday ordered the release of 16 prisoners involved in petty cases on personal surety bonds.

The district and sessions judge ordered the release of the prisoners during his visit to central jail. The judge inspected different barracks, the area of women and children, jail hospital and kitchen. He also inspected the jail security and issued necessary directions to the jail administration.

GIRL DIES IN ACCIDENT: A girl died in a road accident and her father sustained injuries on Thursday.

Fiaz and his daughter Tahreema, 14, were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them, leaving Tahreema dead on the spot and Fiaz wounded. He was rushed to hospital.