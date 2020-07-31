close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
July 31, 2020

17 killed in Afghan car bombing

July 31, 2020

PULI ALAM, Afghanistan: At least 17 people were killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan on Thursday as crowds shopped ahead of the Eid al-Adha, officials and a medic said. "Seventeen bodies and 21 wounded people were brought to our hospital," Sediqullah, a senior doctor at a hospital in the city of Puli Alam in Logar, told AFP.

"It was a suicide car bomb in a crowded place where our people were shopping for Eid al-Adha," Dedar Lawang, spokesman for Logar’s governor, told AFP. The explosion occurred near the governor’s office, said Jamshed Ahmad, a student.

