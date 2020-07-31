Terminal shifting opposed

BARA: The Bara Transporters Union has opposed the shifting of the trucks and trailers terminal from Akhakhel area in Bara.

Speaking at a press conference, Bara Transporters Union office-bearers including Yousaf Afridi, Jehanzeb Afridi, Shakir Afridi and

others said they had

inaugurated terminals after taking non-objective certificate three years ago.

They alleged that some influential people including a senator were wanted the closure of the terminal at Akakhel but vowed to resist the move.