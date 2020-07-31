Arrangements almost ready for disposal of offal, says SSWMB

The process of digging trenches at two landfill sites of the city — Jam Chakro and Gondpas — is in the last stages for dumping of offal and remains of sacrificial animals.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), its Managing Director (MD) Kashif Gulzar, Executive Director Tariq Nizami, Landfill Director Sites Majid Ghori and other officials visited the two sites on Thursday and monitored the arrangements.

He said that for the convenience of the public, the board’s complaint centres would remain functional in every district of the city. He assured that in the Korangi, Central, West, East, Malir and South districts, the arrangements of collecting and disposing of animal remains are complete.

According to the SSWMB statement, apart from Jam Chakro and Gondpas, trenches are also being dug near the Malir River and complaint centres have been formed in each district of the city.

At the Jam Chakro landfill site, two different passages are made for the movement of trucks and one of the passages is for the entry of trucks bringing the animal entrails and the other one is for their exit, so that the work could be done speedily, read the statement.

All the contractors, according to the SSWMB MD, have been directed to arrange additional labour force, machinery and vans, which would be used during Eidul Azha. The labour force would be deployed at the collections points and at collective sacrificial sites to make arrangements for speedy collection and despatch of animal remains.

It would be made sure that after the animal remains are lifted, lime and disinfecting compounds are sprayed. The citizens have been asked to make complaints if the animal remains are not lifted in their areas.

The waste management board has also released the central complain Whatsapp number 03181030851 and phone numbers 99333702-4. Meanwhile, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Chairman Moeed Anwar visited different complain centres made in the district for Eidul Azha. He directed the officials to make all out efforts to keep the complaint centres functional during the three days of Eidul Azha.

He said it must be ensured that officials of the DMC East are in full coordination with the SSWMB and complaints of citizens are addressed immediately. According to a press statement from the DMC East, the complaint numbers for Gulshan zone are 99230355-9 and 03322536956, while Jamshed Zone’s complain numbers are 99225111 and 03333921773.

Anwar said that arrangements must be made for swift response on the complaints. In the meantime, DMC South Chairman Malik Fayaz has asked the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to make sure that all mosques and imambargahs in the district get water during Eidul Azha and no sewage is present in the way of mosques, imambargahs and graveyards.