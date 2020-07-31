Over 8,000 cops to perform Eid duties

LAHORE:Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan on to maintain peace and ensure safety to the citizens during Eidul Aza days.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Wing Lahore Ashfaq Khan stated that more than 8,000 police officers and officials will perform security duty on Eidul Aza. He said that there are more than 5,000 masajid in the City which are categorised according to their sensitivity. All the masajids will be provided with security.

Strict monitoring would ensured through CCTV cameras, he added. Police officials of Special Security Unit (SSU) and Anti-Riot Force (ARF) will be highly alert. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit teams along with vehicles of police stations will ensure effective patrolling around the religious places. The citizens will be provided with three-layer safety at masajid, Imambargah and other religious places.

The DIG said that implementation on the 20-point government directions regarding coronavirus preventive measures will be ensured through enforcement teams in collaboration with masajid committees and citizens. He requested the citizens to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus.

arrangements: The capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore held a meeting with the divisional SPs in connection with security arrangements for Eid days. He directed the officers to personally inspect the security arrangements made for sensitive mosques, imambargahs and other places. He directed them to tighten the security around the ATM booths and take stern action against wheelie and kite flying. The CCPO also distributed cheques among 27 officials under the head of dowry fund. He visited Sadr Division Ops Room and reviewed Sadr Division Crime Beat Map.