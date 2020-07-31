Man City agree £41m deal for Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake

LONDON: Manchester City have agreed a £41million fee with Bournemouth to sign defender Nathan Ake, the PA news agency understands.

The deal is worth a guaranteed £40million to the relegated Cherries, potentially rising by a further £1million.

Holland international Ake has been a standout performer at the Vitality Stadium since joining from Chelsea for a reported £20million in 2017. He had previously been on loan with Eddie Howe’s side.

There was expected to be strong interest in the 25-year-old this summer, with his departure becoming almost inevitable when Bournemouth’s relegation was confirmed last weekend.

It is understood City are the only club to have so far made an offer. Ake missed the Cherries’ final three Premier League fixtures after suffering a groin injury in 4-1 win over Leicester on July 12.

City are in the market for a centre-back after surrendering the title to Liverpool. Star defender Aymeric Laporte missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, while England international John Stones has seemingly fallen out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola.

Ake, capped 13 times by his country, has made 121 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 11 times.

City are also involved in advanced negotiations with Valencia for the signing of 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres. It is understood the Premier League side have agreed a basic fee £20.9million with Valencia and talks over potential add-ons are continuing.