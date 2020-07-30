FBR automation still a dream

ISLAMABAD: Despite repeated attempts made by the government, it has so far remained unable to automate Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and expanding the tax net through use of technology.

In this regard, the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PRAL is falling vacant despite the intervention of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has advertised the position three times in the last 12 months. In the second advertisement for appointment of CEO has bent the selection criteria for appointment of head of a subsidiary of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) by allowing graduates to apply for the top post at the company, which is the backbone of the tax system.

In November, the government had re-advertised the post of chief executive officer of the Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Limited (PRAL). The FBR fully owns PRAL, which is its information technology backbone.

For the last over one year, PRAL's affairs are being run on an ad-hoc basis and the acting management while taking advantage of the situation has recently disbursed nearly Rs45 million in bonuses in a clear violation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's austerity policy. The acting CEO had claimed in October that PM's austerity policy did not apply to PRAL being a "private limited company".

In April 2019, the government had advertised the post of PRAL CEO and required qualification for candidates was at least first class master's degree in computer sciences/management sciences or equivalent in similar discipline from well-reputed national/international recognised universities, with no third division in whole academic career, according to the advertisement for the post.

A few months ago, the government re-advertised the post and lowered the educational qualification to "graduate degree from a well-reputed institute or such other professional qualification in computer science". It has also relaxed the experience from 15 years of post-qualification to "demonstrate experience of not less than 10 years".

The CEO is responsible for strategic and tactical planning, development, evaluation, and coordination of the information and technology systems. This position is designed to ensure the continuous delivery and operation of integrated systems. The CEO is also responsible for the management of multiple information and communications systems and projects, including voice, data, imaging, and office automation.

In October last year, the FBR spokesman said the government would soon complete the process of hiring the new CEO. There is no permanent CEO of PRAL. PRAL's management decisions are supposed to be taken by the board of management (BoM) that must comprise three officers, the chief executive officer, general manager operations and GM software development.

Contrary to the government's austerity drive, a few months ago, PRAL gave up to 25 percent increment to its employees and the decision was taken by the BoM. Now, the PRAL management has again given around Rs45 million in bonuses without formal endorsement of the PRAL board. The case for giving further Rs5 million bonuses is sent for board approval, according to the sources. The FBR spokesman did not comment on the issue of bonuses.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in January questioned the caretaker appointment of CEO PRAL. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed raised the above-mentioned question while the Bench summoned Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Attorney General for Pakistan on the next hearing. The court was hearing Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited (PRAL) against the decision of High Court. During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Hassan questioned, “You are paying Rs13,00,000 to a man deserving salary of Rs1,50,000.”

According to reliable sources, the file for appointment of CEO PRAL has been sent twice to former chairperson FBR and still is in FBR but no action is being taken by FBR. The government must fill this vacant post by hiring services on merit.