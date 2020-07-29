Defence preparation to ensure peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said the Pakistan Army would respond with "all our might" if it was provoked, the Inter-Services Public Relations said. “Our defence preparation and operational readiness is to ensure peace within and peace without,” General Bajwa said during his visit to the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) for the handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-1 to Armoured Corps Regiment. Tank Al Khalid-1 is a joint venture with friendly countries China and Ukraine, said the ISPR.

“Some of its outstanding capabilities include mobility, speed, bi-axis gun stabilisation of the control system and use of smoke screen to mask movement. Al Khalid-1 will be handed over to formations, which have critical and decisive role during war,” the military’s media wing added.

Meanwhile, Chairman HIT Maj Gen Syed Aamer Raza highlighted the ongoing projects and achievements of the corporation and its contributions to the defence industry by pursuing self reliance.

“The (army chief) expressed his confidence, satisfaction and appreciation for HIT’s state-of-the-art products and capabilities,” the ISPR said, adding: “(Gen Bajwa) lauded the efforts of HIT towards attainment of self-reliance and manufacturing of world class indigenous defence products, direly needed in evolving security environment.” The COAS reiterated the need for bolstering defence and operational preparedness.