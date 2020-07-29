Daughter, wife arrested for killing man

LAHORE:Kot Lakhpat Investigation police arrested a woman, her daughter and two accomplices for killing her husband.

The accused were identified as Sajida Bibi, wife of the victim Arshad, her daughter Saira and two accomplices Moazam and Irfan. Saira intended to contract love marriage, but her father Arshad was against her choice. She handed over the licensed pistol of her father to her lover Moazam who along with an accomplice gunned down him. The accused tried to portray the murder as robbery cum murder.

arrested: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday arrested three accused involved in hundi/hawala.

An FIA team conducted three successful raids in Rohillanwali, Muzaffargarh district and arrested Ghulam Muhammad at Lorry Adda, with Rs511,500, 220 UAE dirhams, signed cheques of account of co-accused Khalid Khan (Main operator) along with a mobile phone having details of hawala. The FIA also arrested Abdul Qadeer allegedly involved in hundi/hawala. An amount of Rs 295,000, 300 Saudi Riyals along with order books, receipts, bank slips and a cellphone were seized. The FIA team also raided a travel agency and arrested Muhammad Shahzad for hawala.

police station: DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan paid a surprise visit to Ghalib Market police station here on Tuesday.

He inspected front desk, reporting and record room, lockup and other sections of the station. He checked the attendance of the staff and record of the reporting room along with cleanliness of the police station. The DIG Operations was briefed on the performance of the police station.

Impersonator: Dolphin Squad on Tuesday arrested a fake government officer here on Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as Wajahat Ahmad. He impersonated an assistant commissioner. A Dolphin Squad team stopped a vehicle on suspicion in Gulberg area. One of the riders during interrogation impersonated an assistant commissioner. The riders afterwards tried to flee after abandoning the car. They were rounded up near Liberty Roundup. A case has been registered against them.

Valuables burnt: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were gutted in four fire incidents in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday.

The first case was reported in Shalimar Steel Mill on Band Road, the second in a private bank on Bedian Road, third in a house in Iqbal Town and the fourth in a transformer near Tollinton Market. Nearby people tried to extinguish the fire. They called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fires. No loss of life or injury was reported in these incidents.

Land reclaimed: Twelve marla land worth Rs8 million has been reclaimed by Pakistan Railways Lahore from illegal occupants. According to Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Chaudary, four houses were built illegally on the land of Pakistan Railways.

open court: An open court was held at Central Police Office here on Tuesday. AIG complaints listened to citizens and issued orders on the spot for their resolution. The open court followed Corona SOPs. The applicants came from Lahore, Nankana and Kasur.

On the complaint of one Zahida Noor, who came from Nankana, the AIG complaints called SDPO Bara Ghar, Nankana and directed him to resolve her land dispute and submit a report to central police office within 10 days. Taking action on a complaint submitted by a citizen from Lahore, Sultan, AIG complaints called SDPO South Cantonment, and directed him to resolve his issue. Orders were issued on applications of 25 different citizens. The police have resumed open court with observance of strict corona SOPs.

PO arrested: A proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case was arrested here on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Ibrar Rafique of Ghaziabad. He had shot at and killed a citizen identified as Rasheed and went into hiding. He had been wanted by the police for the last six months.