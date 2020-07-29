Five petrol pumps sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) sealed five petrol pumps over embezzlement in measurement on Tuesday. The filling stations included Mian Mir Filling Station, Farooq Filling Station, Shabbir Petroleum Service, Lahore Petroleum Service and Al-Khair Filling Station.
