close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Five petrol pumps sealed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) sealed five petrol pumps over embezzlement in measurement on Tuesday. The filling stations included Mian Mir Filling Station, Farooq Filling Station, Shabbir Petroleum Service, Lahore Petroleum Service and Al-Khair Filling Station.

Latest News

More From Lahore